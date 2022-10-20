LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Federal authorities have identified six states where election day disruptions are a possibility and that means the state’s top election official is more than just casually concerned.

“We are very mindful of the very challenges, and attempts at challenges that exist that could erupt on election day,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.



With election day just days away, Michigan’s Secretary of State is not predicting any violence or disruptions but when your state pops up on a federal watch list and federal authorities think there are plans to interfere with the voting, you take nothing for granted.



“We have seen chatter and have been working with national security experts as well. We always hope for the best but plan for every contingency,” said Benson. “On a scale of one to ten, I’d put it at a seven or eight.”



In addition to worrying about outsiders who may try to disrupt the voting from the outside, the Secretary says she has evidence about the training of poll workers who could disrupt voting on the inside.

“We know that there have been some aggressive efforts to try to train individuals with misinformation and place them in positions of poll workers,” said Benson.



And for those who may be planning to interfere, she has this warning:

“If you’re going to try to disrupt our democracy, it is not going to work. We’ve got plans in place.”

Plans that she hopes will remain on the shelf.