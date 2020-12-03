Secretary of State Benson releases rejected ballot data from November 3rd election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New data was released from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on the number of absentee ballots from the November 3rd Presidential Election that were rejected with reasons why.

In total, about 15,300 ballots were thrown out which is less than one half of one percent of the absentee ballots received.

Of those, about 4,000 were tossed because the voter moved to a new district before Election Day.

Another 3,500 voters died before Election Day.

3,300 ballots arrived after the polls had closed and 3,200 either had no signature or the signature did not match state records.

Benson says these numbers prove how secure mail-in voting is in the state of Michigan.