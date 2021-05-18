Secretary of State Benson responds to dismissal of final case contesting 2020 election

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the final case in Michigan contesting the 2020 election results has been dismissed, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released the following statement:

“The dismissal of the last of the lawsuits attempting to undermine democracy in furtherance of the Big Lie affirms that despite intense scrutiny, and an unprecedented misinformation campaign, the 2020 election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters.”

The case contested the results of Antrim County, which initially released unofficial results that were incorrect due to human error. However, the mistake was caught and corrected before the votes were officially tallied. The official results of Antrim County were correct, the audit found.

The case was dismissed by 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, a former Republican state legislator.