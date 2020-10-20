Secretary of State Benson to hold press conference on Election Day planning

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will host a virtual press conference this morning to discuss Election Day planning and answer any election-related question from the press.

Benson is also expected to share new absentee ballot request and return numbers, which are reaching record numbers here and across the country.

She has previously mentioned that the election’s full results won’t be completely tabulated on election night and for accurate results voters will have to be patient.

The online press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.