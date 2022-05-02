GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Secretary of State’s office has announced two new mobile offices are coming to western and central Michigan.

The first mobile office opened in southeastern Michigan. It has partnered with community organizations like senior centers and foster care facilities. Benson’s office says these two new mobile offices will follow suit.

“On the website there’s not even a list of criteria, it’s just if your organization is interested in having the mobile office come, to reach out,” a spokesperson with Benson’s office said.

These offices will also be found traveling to rural areas where residents may not have easy access to the internet. They are expected to be up and running by the end of summer.

“The goal with these is to make sure community members that have otherwise struggled to access services, we bring it to them directly,” the spokesperson said. “You can apply for or renew your driver’s license, your state ID, update your address if you moved, transfer your vehicles titles or conduct nearly every other transaction that you can at a brick and mortar office.”

The Secretary of State’s office said they will continue to seek additional state funding to continue to expand mobile services to other parts of the state, including the Upper Peninsula.