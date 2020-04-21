Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, partners recognize April as Donate Life Month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In recognition of National Donate Life Month, the annual call to action for organ, tissue and eye donation, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and statewide registry partners encourage everyone to join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

Although some transplant surgeries have been put on hold during the COVID-19 crisis, the surgeries continue for the illest patients, and the need for more will be critical once the pandemic subsides.

“It can be easy during a crisis like the one the world is facing right now to feel helpless, and wonder what more you could be doing, but the truth is many of the most important contributions any of us can make are simple,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “One of the easiest things is to sign up to be an organ donor. In spite of everything else we’re facing that need still remains great, and making the commitment today to join the registry is a contribution that lasts a lifetime.”

In the U.S. a new person is added to the transplant waitlist every 10 minutes, with nearly 2,800 Michigan residents waiting. Yet a single donor can help up to 75 people. Approximately 85 percent of people who join the registry in Michigan sign up to do so through the Secretary of State’s offices or website.

Those who join the registry receive a heart emblem for their driver’s license that indicates their decision to be an organ, tissue and eye donor. Anyone can join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry by visiting www.Michigan.gov/organdonation.