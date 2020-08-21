Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at Democratic National Convention

MICHIGAN (WLNS)– Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, spoke tonight at the Democratic National Convention about the importance of voting.

Benson spoke along with California Secretary of State, Alex Padilla.

At a watch party, Senator Gary Peters, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and many others spoke about voting and the upcoming convention.

“We always talk about how important it is to get the vote out, this year we need to think about how we get the votes in,” said Gilchrist.

Tonight, Benson emphasized that mail-in voting and absentee voting are the same.

“Let’s be clear. There is absolutely zero difference between voting by mail and voting absentee. Millions of Americans vote absentee and have for decades. Donald Trump, his family, his staff, they all vote by mail,” said Benson.

But President Donald Trump disagrees and says he supports voting by absentee ballot.

“Absentee ballots are great, you request a ballot, I signed an absentee ballot,” said President Trump, “this universal mail in is a very dangerous thing, it’s fraught with fraud and every other thing that could happen,” he added.

Today is also the first day that people can apply to get their absentee ballots for the November election.

“We can decide this election early ya’ll, we can have a wave or energy and excitement that has never been seen before in Michigan and that wave will reverberate across the country,” said Gilchrist.