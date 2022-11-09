LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -More people voted yesterday than ever before when it comes to midterm elections.

The previous record was in 2018, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. So did the elections go smoothly?

The Sectary of State’s office said more than four million registered people cast their ballots either in person or absentee

In Jackson, 65,246 voters took part in the midterm. Here in Ingham County, more than 119,000 votes were counted.

Secretary Benson said this was a smooth and fair election. She said limited access to the voter roll and security procedures for same-day registration contributed to long lines at some polling places, including for students at MSU and UofM.

Benson said following security guidelines helped build confidence in the results among voters and candidates, especially those who questioned the 2020 election results.



“Following a record-breaking day like yesterday, I want every voter to know their vote was counted fairly and the results of the election are an accurate reflection of the will of the voters. Because every voter. Election worker and clerk made Michigan history yesterday and in doing so strengthened our democracy,” said Benson.

Benson said this week, county canvassers will work with clerks to certify the results. That should be done in the next few weeks.