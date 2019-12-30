Secretary of State offices collect 5 tons of food for Harvest Gathering

LANSING —

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that the Secretary of State Offices collected more than 10,200 pounds of food in this year’s Harvest Gathering campaign.

That’s more than $1,600 total dollars raised.

“I’m grateful to our customers and staff for generously contributing to their neighbors in need,” Benson said. “Our offices have been part of the Harvest Gathering program for many years and we are proud to join other organizations in this annual statewide effort to fight hunger in Michigan.”

The Sparta branch office came in first place for food collection, bringing in more than 7,000 pounds of food. The Hastings office collected 541 pounds of food and the Petoskey office collected 127 pounds. Department of State staff in three Secretary of State buildings in Lansing raised more than $1,000. Collected items were distributed to local food banks.

The Secretary of State’s Office has participated in the Harvest Gathering campaign since 1999. The campaign is lead by the Food Bank Council of Michigan, which supplies the state’s regional food banks through donations of food and money. The regional food banks serve food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters in every Michigan county.

Statewide, the 2019 Michigan Harvest Gathering campaign has collected more than $244,000 and thousands of pounds of food. For more information about Harvest Gathering, visit the Food Bank Council of Michigan website at fbcmich.org.