Secretary of State Offices returning to regular weekday hours

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be modifying current operations, returning to regularly scheduled branch hours, 9-5 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11-7 on Wednesdays.

The hours will take effect Monday, March 23 and applies to all 131 branch offices. They will remain closed on Saturdays. During this time in-person transactions will continue to be available only for critical services and by appointment.

“In our first week offering limited services by appointment only, branch staff have carried out critical transactions for first responders, grocery store drivers and medical personnel—people our society especially needs credentialed to work at this time,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “The best way to show appreciation for the service of our branch staff is to limit your in-person transactions to only those which absolutely must be done at a branch.”

All Secretary of State offices shifted to operating by appointment only on March 16, and will do so through April 5, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Operations were assessed throughout the first week of the shift in service, resulting in the coming change in hours and further streamlining of critical service provision. Starting March 23, in-person services will be limited to the items listed below. Existing appointments for services not included may be cancelled.

In-person services will be restricted to: