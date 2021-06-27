Secretary of State’s Office will start its process of identifying people with autism on State IDs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Starting July 1, 2021, The Michigan Dept. of State will begin its process to let people on the spectrum sign up for a classified driver’s license and classified state ID. The classification on the identification will only be allowed for access by Police, TSA, and courts.

The identification will let them understand the individual is on the spectrum when interacting, or pulling that person over during a traffic stop. Lawmakers, officers, and other authorities will understand before speaking to an individual and interacting with them.

People with autism have sensory overload stimulation that could create a tantrum when being approached. The Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation advocated for the bills to get signed into law.

The Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation was Founded in January 2018, and the mission of the Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation is to advocate and promote acceptance and awareness for people with autism through advocacy, education, economic, and humanitarian efforts.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other lawmakers will hold a ceremony in July to celebrate the initiative with Xavier to celebrate awareness to the autism community. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 278 and 279 to promote these changes to personal identification.