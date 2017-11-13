Secrets to Stealing Extra Sleep

Are you a morning person, or do you wake up groggy?

The CDC reports four out of five Americans would be better-prepared for their day if they got another hour’s worth of sleep.

Since 25 hour days are impossible, you should schedule your sleep the way you would an important appointment. You wouldn’t cancel a meeting to binge watch TV?

Keeping to a schedule can lead to a great night’s sleep, along with hot baths, books, or soothing music right before bedtime.

Your bed also plays a big role in determining how well you sleep. Along with your body, it ages over time.

So if your mattress is seven years or older, it’s a good idea to replace it. This may unlock endless nights of blissful sleep.

If you hit the snooze butt over and over: stop.

Set your alarm for the time you need to get up. Your body isn’t getting any beneficial rest from snoozing.

Drink caffeinated beverages only in the morning and finish eating at least three hours before bedtime. These will also help you get ready for deep sleep.

Keep your bedroom dark, quiet, cool, and cozy

