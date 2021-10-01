See the best US private schools for 2022, according to Niche

(NEXSTAR) – Website Niche has released its ranking of the best U.S. private schools for 2022, and the Northeast appears to be dominating the top spots.

Niche, a platform for “connecting students and families with colleges and schools,” prides itself on not sticking strictly to standardized test scores and academic performance, which might not reflect socioeconomic and racial disparities or unique school policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2022, Niche de-emphasized SAT and ACT scores by one third.

The company said that it combined ratings directly from current students, alumni and parents, with more quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers; resources and facilities; extracurricular activities; and more.

Four of the top five private schools happen to be located in Connecticut and Massachusetts:

Phillips Academy (MA) The Hotchkiss School (CT) Choate Rosemary Hall (CT) The College Preparatory School (CA) Groton School (MA)

“Our 2022 rankings come at a time when so many parents are curious about the different options for their children’s education, including some they may never have considered before,” said Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of Niche. “No matter where they are in their search process, we strive to be a reliable guide and resource. It is truly an honor to know our users trust us to play a key role in such a big life decision.”

See the full list of Niche’s top private schools for 2022.