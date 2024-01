LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Office wants to know if you’ve seen any cows wandering around in the area.

A farm near Edgar and Covert roads in Onondaga Township is missing a dozen (12) black angus cows, ICSO said in a social media post Sunday.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these roaming cows, you can let the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office know. Their non-emergency number is 517-676-2431.