Seen on 6
Retail Revival Lansing
Information for business owners: How to apply
Breast Cancer Information and Resources
Fight Human Trafficking
Substance Abuse Help
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Resources and Substance Abuse Programs
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Daily Support Meetings
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Family Support Groups
Substance abuse help in Ingham County
Substance abuse help in Jackson County
Jackson Recovery Resource Center
The Recovery Village Heroin addiction information
Gas Prices
Power Outages:
Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System
To sign up for emergency alerts:
Stay ahead of road construction with MDOT
Emergency Alerts Community Notification
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
College preparedness data from Michigan high schools
American Red Cross Information
October 1 - 14
September 15 - 30
SAMS: Syrian American Medical Society
Michigan Coalition to End Domestic Violence & Sexual Violence
Meridian Township fall recycling event
Applying for emergency energy assistance
Michigan DNR Hunter Education and Safety
Capital Area College Access Network
Web portal for Survivors of Sexual Assault
City Rescue Mission of Lansing
MI Student Aid
Comments on proposed medical marihuana rules:
Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs
Legal Section, Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation
PO Box 30205
Lansing, Michigan 48909
September 1 - 15
Marketing Michigan's universities to high school students
Bishop Earl Boyea special report on child sexual abuse
9/11 High School Essay Contest
Not Without Us survey (Michigan survey of deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing)
"The Station" Contact Information - (517) 581-8923
August 13 - 31
Book a ride on the Ford Tri-Motor in Jackson
Dean Transportation Bus Drivers Info
Grand Ledge Public Schools Bus Drivers Info
Greater Lansing Food bank donation information
August 1 - 12
Bureau of Services for Blind Persons
Michigan Department of Water Quality beach warnings
DNR Chronic Wasting Disease update
Parent Podcast: The Adventures of Baby Frank
American Cancer Society "Roads To Recovery" information
Michigan Property tax auction information
July 16 - 31
Tips from Michigan Agency for Energy to lock in propane prices
Find out if you're registered to vote
SAMS- Syrian American Medical Society
CATA Bus Route Map
July 1 - 15
Epilepsy Foundation & Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan
Jackson Unity Festival Schedule
Water safety tips from the Red Cross
Michigan fireworks shows - Locations and Times
National Desert Storm War Memorial donations
Red Cross Missing Types Movement
June 17 - 30
Avoiding heat-related illnesses
Meridian Township Food Truck Rally
Michigan Secretary of State Rider Education Program
Loc Performance Products career information
Black Panther at the Big House
National Fire Protection Association
Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
Michigan Humanities Council Awards
eSight Eyewear leads fundraising effort for blind children
June 1 - 16
Cooling Centers open this weekend and Monday
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration schedule
U of M study on benefits of Medicaid expansion
East Lansing income tax proposal
Salmonella Outbreak Information
Michigan International Speedway ticket information
"The Donut Boy" Fundraising Page
National Fire Protection Association
AAA tire safety and maintenance tips
State website on emerging water contaminants
Summer EBT for children program
Northwest schools bond proposal
Michigan DNR seeks environmentally sensitive lands for habitat restoration
May 14 - 31
National Senior Health and Fitness Day
DNR looking for partners and sponsors for 100th anniversary of state parks
Rock One Sock Campaign for Missing Children
Michigan Special Olympics donations
TMSG Essay: John Austin: A Man for All Students
2018 Jackson Tunnel to Towers 5k run/walk
Walgreens Safe Medication Disposal
May 1 - 13
Aitch Foundation Hidden Key Fashion Show 2018
National Letter Carriers' "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive Information
Communities holding elections May 8
Northpointe Community Church Active Shooter Seminar Information
BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters Day
April 16-30
Habitat for Humanity Capital Region
Tickets to see President Trump
Email comments on medical marihuana to LARA-BMMRLegal@michigan.gov
Beerfest at the Ballpark Tickets
National Museum of the Great Lakes crowdfunding campaign to investigate a Lake Erie shipwreck
See if you qualify for free thermostat from Consumers Energy
"Dawn Strong" Campaign Website
#MeToo founder Tarana Burke speech livestream
Application for Extension of Time to File Michigan Tax Returns
Lansing Board of Water and Light heating assistance
TrueNorth emPower heating assistance
Lansing Human Relations and Community Services
April 1 - 15
Mackinac Bridge grate sections auction
Cane for visually impaired toddlers
Information on alcohol addiction and how to get help
MLK Exhibit
819 Abbot Road
Monday-Friday: 6am - 6pm
Saturday: 8am - 6pm
Sunday: Noon - 6pm
Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week
Mid-Michigan Autism Association
Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management
Lansing, MI 48912
Monday - Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday, April 7: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Closed Sunday April 8
Monday: 9:00am - 6:00pm
Closing Tuesday, April 10: 9:00am - 4:30pm
March 18 - 31
St. Paul's Episcopal Church Go-Fund Me
Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance
Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund
Delivery Service Locations in Michigan - Instacart
Medical Marihuana Educational Session livestream
Walnut Hills Country Club Auction
District Financial Transparency Dashboard
Lansing Road Map Neighborhood Tour
March 1 - 17
Graco highchair recall information
Sparrow's senior self defense class
February 12 - 28
Michigan Department of Treasury
Eaton County flood damage reporting
Report flood damage to Ingham County
Volunteering at the Capital Area Humane Society
"Let's End Campus Sexual Assault" information
Interview: Sheriff Steve Rand's Statement
Michigan Home Heating Credit Information
February 1 - 11
USA Gymnastics Fund for Nassar victims
MSU Healing Assistance Victim's Fund
Delta Airlines travel information
Common Ground Music Festival information
Capital Area Humane Society donations
Michigan Attorney General's MSU Investigation or e-mail msuinvestigation@michigan.gov or call 844-324-3374
Grow with Google Lansing event
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Kavanaugh hearing leads to rise in calls to sexual assault hotlines
- Skubick: New poll shows legal pot on path to passage
- TMSG: Local Doctor Dedicated to Helping Syrian Refugees
- New agency takes over Lansing homeless programs
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
No. 21 MSU handles Central Michigan 31-20
The final score was closer than it could have been, though.Read More »
-
Kavanaugh hearing leads to rise in calls to sexual assault hotlines
Since yesterday's hearing, the "National Sexual Assault Hotline" saw a 200% spike in calls and...Read More »
-
Skubick: New poll shows legal pot on path to passage
If the election was held today, voters would approve legalized pot by a 56 to 41 percent margin.Read More »