Printable Emergency Communication Plan
Breast Cancer Information and Resources
American Red Cross Information
Free or Low Cost Mental Health Care
Michigan.gov “Let’s Deal With Suicide”
June 1 – 16
Michigan State University Extension (June 13 – 6 News at 5)
Dean Transportation Jobs (June 8 – 6 News at 6)
Michigan International Speedway Tickets (June 7 – 6 News This Morning)
American Heart Association – Cardiac Arrest (June 6 – 6 News This Morning)
McDonald’s Jobs (June 4 – 6 News at 5)
Adopt-A-Garden (June 4 – 6 News at 5:30)
Elizabeth Warren Town Hall Sign Up (June 4 – 6 News This Morning)
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services online child abuse reporting system (June 2 – 6 News This Morning)
Sparrow Hospital Accreditation Quality Report (June 5 – 6 News at 6)
May 13 – 31
Take your stand against skin cancer (May 31 – 6 News at noon)
Capital Area District Libraries (May 31 – 6 News at 5)
Top tips to quit smoking (May 31 – 6 News This Morning)
How to quit smoking (May 31 – 6 News This Morning)
MSP – Michigan Youth Leadership Academy (May 31 – 6 New This Morning)
Swimming Safety Tips – (May 30 – 6 News at 6)
Be a Tourist In Your Own Town (May 30 – 6 News This Morning)
Volunteer to assess hazards in Straits of Mackinac (May 29 – 6 News at Noon)
CDC Senior Fitness Information (May 29 – 6 News This Morning)
Kimberly Whitfield’s Senior Fitness Classes (May 29 – 6 News This Morning)
Best sunscreens of 2019 (May 28 – 6 News This Morning)
Skin Cancer Prevention (May 28 – 6 News This Morning)
Warning signs of melanoma (May 28 – 6 News This Morning)
PTSD and golf (May 27 – 6 News at Noon)
Grilling Safety Reminders (May 27 – 6 News This Morning)
Lansing Human Relations & Community Services (May 26 – 6 News at 6)
Mayo Clinic heatstroke information (May 26 – 6 News This Morning)
Our Veterans Story Book (May 23 – 6 News This Morning)
Consumer Reports Best Sunscreens (May 21 – 6 News This Morning)
Sunscreen Tips (May 21 – 6 News This Morning)
2020 Census (May 20 – 6 News at 11)
Eagle Scout GoFundMe (May 20- 6 News at 6 &11)
Gov. Whitmer letter to White House on overtime rules (May 20 – 6 News at Noon)
National Multiple Sclerosis Society (May 18 – 6 News at 6)
Register for Lansing MS walk (May 18 – 6 News This Morning)
Potter Park Zoo Wine and Stein (May 16 – 6 News This Morning)
Dementia Roadmap (May 15 – 6 News at Noon)
Greater Lansing Ride of Silence (May 15 – 6 News This Morning)
Moving Tips (May 13 – 6 News This Morning)
Nyaka AIDS Orphan Project (May 12, 6 News at 6)
Hamilton tickets via the Wharton Center box office (May 12, 6 News at 6)
Lottery for Hamilton tickets (May 12, 6 News at 6)
Michigan Police Week (May 12, 6 News at 6)
May 1 – 12
Lucas Chest Compression Device (May 9– “TMSG” 6 News at 5:30)
Kraft Mother’s Day Babysitting information (May 9 – 6 News at 5:30)
Vet to Vet Life Crisis Team (May 9 – 6 News at 6)
Mighty Uke Day Festival (May 9 – 6 News This Morning)
Weekend Survival Kits (May 8 – 6 News This Morning)
Miss Lansing GoFundMe (May 8 – 6 News at 5)
Invasive plant removal events (May 6 – 6 News at Noon)
Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters Day (May 4 – 6 News This Morning)
Voting Information (May 1 – 6 News This Morning)
American Red Cross Blood Drives (May 1-6 News at Noon)
U.S. News and World Report ranking top Michigan Schools (May 1 – 6 News This Morning)
Transportation Improvement Program (April 30 – 6 News at 11)
April 15 – 30
City of Lansing Income Tax Form (April 30 – 6 News at 5:30)
City of Jackson Income Tax Form (April 30 – 6 News at 5:30)
City of Ionia Income Tax Form (April 30 – 6 News at 5:30)
A.R.R.O. Program (April 29 – 6 News at 11)
Combat Veterans Certificate Program (April 29 – 6 News at 6)
Drugged Driving in Michigan (April 30 – 6 News This Morning)
Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (April 28 – 6 News at 6)
Michigan Community Service Commission (April 27 – 6 News at 6)
What Meghan Wore, What Kate Wore, What Kate’s Kids Wore (April 26 – 6 News at 5:30)
Drug Drop Off Locations in Michigan (April 26 – 6 News at Noon)
Helping Those in Flint Following Water Crisis (April 25, 6 News at 6)
Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival Parking (April 26, 6 News This Morning)
Wharton Center Sensory Friendly Night (April 25, 6 News This Morning)
Red Cross Free Smoke Alarm registration (April 23, 6 News at 5)
Jackson County’s Most Teens Don’t drug free organization
Toyota TeenDrive 365 Video Challenge
Tom Davison GoFundMe – (April 21 – 6 News at 6)
Klinker The Clown – (April 19 – 6 News at 5:30)
Capital Area Humane Society information – (April 18 – 6 News at 6)
Transportation Security Administration information – (April 18 – 6 News at 5)
Foster Care in Michigan information (April 16 – 6 News at 6)
Wharton Center 2019-2020 Season (April 16 – 6 News at 5)
IRS Form 4868 (extension of time to file your taxes) – (April 15 – 6 News at 5)
April 1 – 14
Michigan State University Safe Place (April 14 – 6 News at 11)
Donate-Izzo Legacy Run/Walk (April 13 – 6 News This Morning)
Tickets to Lansing Ignite (April 12 – 6 News This Morning)
Capital City Film Festival (April 11 – 6 News at 5)
MSU Recycling Center (April 11 – 6 News This Morning)
Recycling in Lansing (April 11 – 6 News This Morning)
Recycling in East Lansing (April 11 – 6 News This Morning)
Recycle Rama in Ingham County (April 11 – 6 News This Morning)
Ingham County Naloxone (Narcan) kit information (April 10 – 6 News at 6)
Voters Not Politicians (April 9 – 6 News at 11)
Motorcycle Safety Tips (April 9- 6 News at 5)
Feldman Automotive Car Simulator Dates
April 8- Feldman Lansing
April 9- Feldman Novi and New Hudson
April 10- Feldman Highland and Waterford
April 11- Feldman Woodhaven and Livonia
April 12- Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Columbus (Ohio)
Rights 4 Girls (April 7 – 6 News at 6)
MSU Science Festival Events (April 6 – 6 News at 11)
City of Lansing Performing Arts Survey (April 5 – 6 News at 5)
Survey on Performing Arts Development in Lansing (April 5 – 6 News This Morning)
Bicycle Safety Reminders (April 4 – 6 News at 6)
CDC Measles Information (April 3 – 6 News at 5)
Go Teal EmPOWer Class at Empower Gym (April 4 – 6 News This Morning)
Get a Bun Permit (April 3 6 News at 5)
Cyber Bullying awareness/prevention tips
March 18 – 31
United Way of Genesee County Tornado Fund (March 29 6 News at 5:30)
Info on President Trump’s GR Reelection campaign Rally (March 28 6 News This Morning)
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality PFAS test results by city
County Health Rankings & Roadmaps
Lansing proposed 2020 budget executive summary
Statement regarding sugary drinks from the American Heart Association and American Academy of Pediatrics
Wharton Center — Hamilton Tickets
Fleece & Thank You (March 22 – 5:30p)
Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls (March 22 – 5p)
United Way – Tornado Victim Fund
March is Reading Month – Capital Area District Library
March 1-17
Improving infant and family health in Michigan
Information of Vaccinations from State of Michigan
Diaper Drive: text DIAPER to 91999 or get more information at United Way of Jackson County
Outdoor Life Field/Stream Expo
Seasonal road limits for trucks
Petition against Michigan gas tax hike
Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker Risk Report
Portland Community Fund Association (to donate to website)
Michigan High School graduation rates
February 17 – 28
Lansing Police S.C.R.A.M. Program
Reporting elder abuse in Michigan: Hotline 855-444-3911
Wine About the Ice Jam 2019– Portland
Snow Sergeants – Disability Network Capital Area
February 1 – 16
Ionia Public Schools parent survey
Portland Community Fund Association (to donate to website)
Hometown Sports page (Facebook page to order Portland t-shirts)
What to do if your home is flooded
E. coli in surface water information
The Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk information
Mid-Michigan Women’s Expo information
January 14 – 31
Steals and Deals: Frontier Airlines “Kids Fly Free”
Capital Region International Airport flight status
City of Lansing warming centers
State Superintendent of Education information/application
Michigan Supreme Court comments on State Bar requirements
Black history mobile museum tour dates
Resources for furloughed federal workers
MSU Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
Tri-County Office on Aging (Meals on Wheels)
North American International Auto Show tickets
MSU Solar Carport wins Innovative Project Award
MSU Solar Carport wins renewable energy award
Food Bank Council of Michigan locations
Information on construction in EL
January 1 – 13
City Rescue Mission of Lansing
The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan
Kurt Eichenwald– A Mind Unraveled
Crime Stoppers 30th anniversary breakfast registration
Meta Peace Team’s Nonviolence Skills Training
December 17 – 31
Snyder’s Executive Directive – LGBTQ
Overview of year-end legislation in Michigan
Larry Nassar MSU Investigation Report – Michigan Attorney General’s Office
Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter
Red Cross: What you need to know to donate
December 1-16
Frito-Lay Dreamvention Contest
Clinton County medication collection information
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Donations for 6-year-old Mason boy hit by car
Spartan Redbox Bowl ticket information
Redbox bowl tickets via Ticketmaster