‘Shove It Pizza’ now delivering

A lot of changes have been happening recently in the food industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food trucks are now adapting to delivering to customer’s homes to avoid people from coming to the trucks.

One business in particular called ‘Shove It Pizza’ now allows people to order the night before to get their pizza delivered the next day. The business has a commercial kitchen, and only allows two people working at a time.

‘Shove It Pizza’ is making any accommodations they can to keep their business running during this pandemic and also keeping their employees and customers safe.