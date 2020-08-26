Segment of Lansing River Trail to be detoured for utility construction

Do you frequently walk the Lansing River Trail?

If so, be aware of a new detour on the trail beginning Tuesday, September 1.

The section that will be closed off includes the portion of the Lansing River Trail north of Spring Street.

It will be detoured for approximately 500 feet onto Spring Street and through an adjacent parking lot.



City officials said the detour will allow for sewer construction to be completed near the south bank of the Grand River.



The detour is expected to last until approximately late September (four weeks).



Please visit lansingmi.gov/constructionmap and type “Spring Street” into the search bar to locate this project on the Construction Map.



For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.