A serious crash involved semi trucks and a passenger vehicle on westbound I-96 Wednesday.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — State troopers responded Wednesday to a serious crash on westbound I-96 near Nash Highway in Ionia County, Michigan State Police Sixth District said in a tweet.

At least one semi truck and one passenger vehicle are involved, MSP said.

The initial report indicates a semi truck failed to slow for a traffic backup and hit the back of a passenger vehicle, which caused one vehicle to go into the median.

The semi truck then hit another semi truck, which caused the second semi to hit a third semi.

The first semi driver was thrown from the truck. That driver was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP said the crash is still under investigation and that the agency will provide updates.