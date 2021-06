LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A semi-truck jack-knifed this morning on westbound I-96 on the city’s south side.

It occurred near the US-127 interchange, and has caused some backups on the roadways.

Officials on the scene say, there’s no clear cause of the accident and that this morning’s rain may have been a factor.

This story will be updated with the latest information as it continues to come in.