Semi-truck crashes in Eaton County closing I-96 temporarily

News
Posted: / Updated:

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — If you noticed I-96 was closed Tuesday morning, that’s because of a semi-truck crash.

Michigan State Police First District reported on Twitter that troopers were investigating a semi-truck crash on Eastbound I-96 near I-69 in Eaton County around 10:49 a.m.

MSP said the semi-truck driver was going too fast for conditions, which at the time included rain. The driver lost control, struck a guardrail and went into a ditch.

The driver was not injured and alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be factors in this crash.

The trafic crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The semi-truck was not carrying any type of load.

The traffic on I-96 re-opened as of 12:05 p.m. The driver was issued a citation for violating the basic speed law and traveling too fast for conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar