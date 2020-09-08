Semi-truck crashes in Eaton County closing I-96 temporarily

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — If you noticed I-96 was closed Tuesday morning, that’s because of a semi-truck crash.

Michigan State Police First District reported on Twitter that troopers were investigating a semi-truck crash on Eastbound I-96 near I-69 in Eaton County around 10:49 a.m.

MSP said the semi-truck driver was going too fast for conditions, which at the time included rain. The driver lost control, struck a guardrail and went into a ditch.

The driver was not injured and alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be factors in this crash.

The trafic crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The semi-truck was not carrying any type of load.

The traffic on I-96 re-opened as of 12:05 p.m. The driver was issued a citation for violating the basic speed law and traveling too fast for conditions.