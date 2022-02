CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)– The Charlotte Fire Department is warning people that Northbound of I-69 is closed at Cochran Road due to a rolled-over semi-truck.

The department posted pictures of the roll-over on its Facebook page.





Traffic has been reported as heavy in the area.

It is still not known if anyone was hurt in the crash. Once more information is released, 6 News will continue to keep you updated on-air and online.