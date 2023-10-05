LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A crash caused two semi trucks to drive off the road Thursday on eastbound I-69 at US-127 in DeWitt Township.

Michigan State Police said two semi trucks were involved in a crash Thursday on I-69 at US-127 in DeWitt Township.

According to police, the crash resulted in both semi trucks being run off the roadway. One truck wound up in the grassy median between the eastbound and westbound traffic, while the other ended up in the ditch on the righthand side of the road.

MSP is reminding drivers to create more space between themselves and other vehicles when rainy weather causes wet and slick road conditions.