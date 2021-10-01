Semiconductor shortage causes GM to see 33 year-to-year drop in 3rd quarter sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -The global semiconductor shortage is continuing to impact vehicle production in the US, leading General Motors to post a 33 year-to-year drop in third-quarter sales.

GM dealers delivered 446,997 vehicles in the U.S. In the third quarter of 2021, down 218,195 units from a year ago as a result of semiconductor supply chain disruptions and historically low inventories.

Here in mid-Michigan, both GM plants have experienced shutdowns due to the chip shortage.

The Grand River plant has resumed production and the Delta Township plant, which has been closed since July 19, is set to start up again on Monday.