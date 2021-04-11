Semitruck jackknifes, spills diesel across US-127

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A scary situation was avoided around Midnight Sunday morning when a semi-truck driving on US-127 lost control, jackknifed and crashed into the median.

The collision hit the diesel fuel tank on the side of the truck and caused it to break open, spilling oil all over the highway. Authorities shut down the entrance ramp at N. Howard Street where the crash happeend until crews were able to arrive, clean up the spill and tow the truck off the highway.

According to the Lansing Township Deputy Fire Chief, the truck lost control because of the slick roads — officials wanted to remind everybody to proceed with caution when roads are wet.