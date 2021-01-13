Sen. Hollier to introduce a resolution condemning insurrection at U.S. Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Today is the first session of the Michigan Senate and Sen. Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) will introduce a Senate Resolution to his colleagues.

This comes just one week after riots and looting that took place in the U.S. Capitol. An event that left five people dead including a Capitol police officer. The following day there was a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol.

“Now is the time for us to move forward and to stop perpetuating these lies and conspiracy theories,” Sen. Hollier said.

This resolution bluntly asks that the undermining of the results of the November 2020 elections end. During which time Michigan gained the national spotlight in Wayne County for a recount.

At the time the president himself called canvassers attempting to stop the certification of votes. Hollier went on to say that the actions that took place at the U.S. Capitol were acts of racism and terrorism.

“Because we know they are bonded in racism and continue to support terrorists and rebels who we have seen grow,” Sen. Hollier said.

Hollier is asking people to contact their local reps and ask them to unanimously stand with him in this resolution.