Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff campaigns in Mich.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff look to each other at the end of a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Doug Emhoff, husband of democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is expected to join state leaders in Lansing for a voter mobilization event Monday evening.

Emhoff will make a total of three stops in Michigan. He participated in a Jewish Americans for Biden listening session with Congressman Andy Levin in Huntington Woods Monday afternoon, then traveled to Brighton for a canvass kickoff.

In Lansing, he will take part in a voter mobilization event with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Debbie Stabenow, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Emhoff will discuss the numerous ways Michiganders can cast their ballot early this year, including by mail, at a dropbox location, and early in-person.

6 News Reporter will attend the event and will have a live report on 6 News at 6.