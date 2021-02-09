Sen. Mike Shirkey issues apology after being recorded calling U.S. Capitol attack a ‘hoax’

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey issued an apology Tuesday night, after a video of him calling the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a ‘hoax’, was made public.

The comment was made during a meeting on Feb. 3 between the senator and Hillsdale County Republican Party officers, to discuss his political censure planned for the next day.

Shirkey, (R- Clarklake), did not appear to know he was being recorded. When the topic of the insurrection was raised, the senator said, “That wasn’t trump people. That’s been a hoax from day one that was not prearranged. It was ridiculous. It was all staged.”

Several lawmakers are now calling on the senator to resign, but not just for the comments made during that meeting.

An article from the New York Times detailed Shirkey’s ties to Michigan militia groups whose members not only took part in the capitol attack, but were also involved in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Twp., released the following statement Tuesday night:

“Leader Shirkey should apologize and retract his vile comments or resign his leadership post immediately and I call upon all lawmakers regardless of party to denounce these outrageous and despicable remarks,” Lasinski said. “We would expect such comments from a leader of a QAnon chat group or local militia chapter – not the Majority Leader of the Michigan Senate. Claiming the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a ‘hoax’ is a slap in the face to the law enforcement there that day and to the people who died and were injured. Serving in leadership is a privilege and this raises real questions about Mr. Shirkey’s fitness to lead. We’ve seen other Legislatures across the country take similar action. I would expect the Michigan Senate to do no less.” – Donna Lasinski, Michigan House Democratic Leader

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes also called for Shirkey to resign.

“The Michigan Republican party, led by Mike Shirkey, has embraced right-wing extremists with open arms, including armed militia members who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,” Barnes said. “Mike Shirkey has met with these men behind closed doors, spoken at their rallies and helped fund efforts to fight back against the governor’s attempts to keep Michiganders safe during a global health pandemic. For all these reasons, Mike Shirkey should be out. I call on him to resign immediately.” – Lavora Barnes, Michigan Democratic Party Chair

And it’s not just democrats who are upset with the Senator.

During the meeting with the Hillsdale County Republican Party officers, they said to Shirkey, “This is why we’re here cuz you’re a liar. This is what we’re mad about. The truth is you’re just another politician who will say one thing to get us off your back.”

Tuesday night, Sen. Shirkey issued the following apology: