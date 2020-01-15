Sen. Peter Lucido tells young reporter a group of schoolboys ‘could have a lot of fun’ with her

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Senator Peter Lucido, (R-Shelby Township) is facing backlash after a 22-year-old reporter claimed he made a “belittling” comment to her in front of a group of schoolboys at the State Capitol.

According to the article posted by Allison Donahue of the Michigan Advance, Donahue attempted to ask the Senator a question outside the Senate chambers Tuesday, Jan. 14th, when Lucido asked her if she’d ever heard of De La Salle. She told him she hadn’t, and he proceeded to say “You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

“The senator’s insinuating comments about the “fun” I might have with a group of teenage boys was belittling and it came from a place of power,” Donahue wrote.

The incident gained attention from State Rep. Debbie Dingell (D- MI 12th District) who tweeted, “We must stand up to sexist, violent hate speech everywhere- especially in government institutions. Thank you @donahual for bravely telling your story.”

We must stand up to sexist, violent hate speech everywhere- especially in government institutions. Thank you @donahual for bravely telling your story. https://t.co/SWrXfiCOl4 — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) January 15, 2020

Donahue tweeted Wednesday morning, “Thank you all for the support. I promise I will collect my thoughts soon, but I will say this: I didn’t want to stand up for myself after that. It’s awkward and in rare cases is it ever taken well and the comments apologized for. But I’ve stayed silent before.”

Thank you all for the support. I promise I will collect my thoughts soon, but I will say this:



I didn’t want to stand up for myself after that. It’s awkward and in rare cases is it ever taken well and the comments apologized for.



But I’ve stayed silent before. — Allison R. Donahue (@donahual) January 15, 2020

In a statement sent out Wed. morning, Sen. Lucido said, “I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue.”