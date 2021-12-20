Sen. Peters Bipartisan legislation focusing on protecting Americans privacy regarding artificial intelligence passes Senate

WASHINGTON D.C., (WLNS)—A bipartisan legislation focusing on artificial intelligence authored by U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Chairman of the Homeland Security, and Governmental Affairs Committee has passed the Senate.

The bill would create a training program to help federal employees better understand artificial intelligence technologies. The legislation would require the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to provide and updates on the artificial intelligence training program for federal employees who purchase this for the federal government.

The bill has now headed to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.

“In order to use artificial intelligence properly and in a way that ensures our nation can compete with our foreign adversaries – federal workers need to understand the technical and ethical implications of these technologies for the safety, security, and freedoms of Americans,” said Senator Peters. “This important bill will help our government better understand artificial intelligence and ensure we are using it in a manner that is consistent with American values and our democracy.”

Sen. Peters says this legislation would ensure that the use of artificial intelligence across the federal government is effective, ethical, and accountable by giving resources and guidance to federal agencies.

