Sen. Shirkey claims “natural immunity” to Covid-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “I have natural immunity. How long does that last? Forever.”

State Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey said since getting Covid-19 back in December, he has a natural immunity to the virus.

“My antibodies were tested recently and strong as ever,” Shirkey said.

The senator also commented on mask mandates for students, standing firmly against them.

“It’s the dumbest thing you could possibly do,” Shirkey said.

But, Michigan senator Curtis Hertel feels differently, saying there’s not enough research about natural immunity, but there is a lot of research on vaccines.

“The best way to prevent not only getting the virus but also some of the more serious consequences of the virus,” said Hertel.

Senator Shirkey says he has not been vaccinated but added that he’s not against them.

He says they should be a choice.

“Inform, inspire, encourage and trust people beyond that to do whatever they want to do,” Shirkey said.

And many other republican lawmakers feel the same.

A bill has been introduced that would allow employees in the workplace to opt out of a vaccine for philosophical, religious or medical reasons.

Senator Hertel says it seems like the pandemic has turned political.

“These are just basic public health recommendations. They are not usually a political fight there’s usually not a political battle,”

6 News reached out to senator Shirkey and his office said he was not available for comment,

we called other Republican lawmakers and Michigan GOP but have not heard back.