Sen. Stabenow talks gun control, opioid epidemic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gun control and the opioid epidemic are two topics at the forefront across the nation.

Today, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow stopped in East Lansing to talk about the issues.

“Seven years ago, my brother died of depression, secondary to an alcohol use disorder,” said Cara Poland, a physician at Spectrum Health and assistant professor at Michigan State University.

It’s something that hits close to home for Poland.

“It has affected me, my family, very intimately, and I think that has changed the focus of my life and my career,” said Poland.

Poland was among dozens of people who attended Senator Debbie Stabenow’s “Health Care Check In” today. Stabenow touched on issues including the opioid epidemic and gun control.

“I’m very focused on bringing in more resources,” said Stabenow. “This is a crisis for our country and we need to step up and bring some common sense to it.”

Cienna Ditri was also in the crowd today. She has chronic migraines.

“My parents and me, we always knew there were more things wrong, but my doctors couldn’t really figure out what it was,” said Ditri.

She says there’s a large gap between patient diagnosis and treatment.

“I spent a lot of time in hospitals and going to tons of doctors to try and get the care that I needed,” said Ditri.

Ditri hopes that by speaking out today, she’ll spark real change.

“We all have the ability to be the change that we want to see in the world, so I thought it was the perfect opportunity to reach out the community, so that we can all have a voice at the table instead of just being a topic that’s discussed. It’s time that we have a seat too,” said Ditri.