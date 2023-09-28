LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Amid warnings of a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this fall season, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) has announced Thursday that she has tested positive for the virus.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon and am currently experiencing mild symptoms,” Stabenow said in a news release Thursday. “Per CDC guidelines, I plan to isolate and work remotely.”

The announcement comes less than a week after Stabenow attended a ceremony in Lansing during which the Mikey 23 Foundation honored her for her lifelong commitment to the people of Lansing.

Back in Washington D.C., the U.S. Senate is currently in session, working on a short-term spending bill in order to avoid a government shutdown Sept. 30.