Sen. Stabenow weighs in on Gov. Whitmer’s vaping ban

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a “total ban” on the sale flavored vaping products, sparking controversy.

Governor Whitmer says the sale of e-cigarettes is a “health crisis” and she’s going to take action.

This makes Michigan the first state in the country to issue a total ban against flavored vaping products.

The governor says she particularly wants to keep them out of the hands of children.

6 News caught up with U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow today for her “Health Care Check In” event in East Lansing and she agrees wholeheartedly.

“I commend the governor for standing up and saying that these e-cigarettes that are marketed to children should not be allowed to exist,” said Stabenow. “I’m sorry, bubble gum e-cigarettes? We all know who that is marketed towards and I’m glad that she stood up and said no.”

A lot of people agree that these types of products should not be in the hands of children, but some believe this ban should not apply to adults.

This action by the governor is temporary. She now has to get the legislature’s approval to make it permanent.