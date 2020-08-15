Senate approves Return to Learn plan, says districts must develop guidelines for in-person instruction

Fairfax County Public School buses parked at a middle school in Falls Church, Va., Monday, July 20, 2020. Very few Americans believe schools should return to normal operations this fall, a new poll says, even as President Donald Trump insists that’s what parents and students want. The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that only about 1 in 10 say daycare centers, preschools and K-12 schools should start the school year like any other. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LANSING, Mich. — The Senate on Saturday approved the bipartisan Return to Learn plan that would help ensure Michigan students receive a safe education when school resumes in a few weeks.

Under the Return to Learn plan, school districts must develop health and safety guidelines for all in-person instruction. The guidelines must leverage local data and be developed in consultation with county health departments. They should help inform staff, parents and students, and members of the community as to how and why certain instruction models are selected.

“Nothing is more important than providing students a great education in a safe learning environment,” said Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, chair of the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee. “The Return to Learn plan will help students achieve by ensuring local school districts are empowered to make the best health and safety decisions for their communities.”

The plan gives districts flexibility on the total number of mandated instructional days and hours, as long as a full school year’s worth of instruction is provided. The legislation also requires regular two-way interaction between students and teachers, regardless of how they are offering classes. This is intended to ensure students enrolled in distance learning options receive the benefit of personal attention.

Under the plan, funding would be determined using a mix of the 2019-2020 school year pupil count and the 2020-2021 school year pupil count. The blended average will help ensure stability in funding levels.

The plan also requires benchmark testing to be conducted in the classroom, online or at home. Test results will be shared with parents, so they understand children’s learning needs, and they will be used by each school district to establish academic goals.

“Entrusting local education leaders with the flexibility to make more and better decisions will increase opportunities for educational enrichment and help improve student achievement,” Theis said. “The Return to Learn plan will help them accomplish that.”

The legislation heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to receive final approval and be sent to the governor for her signature.

Also today, the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators, the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators, and the Michigan Association of School Boards released the following statement regarding the Michigan Senate passing bills related to return-to-learn.

“While this was not exactly the process we had hoped for, we are encouraged to see bipartisan action between the Governor, Senate, and House. We look ahead to the next few weeks for not only implementing our Return to Learn plans for Michigan’s 1.5 million school children, but also continued cooperation with the Governor and legislature for a budget that will provide the resources we need. We also hope that this time will allow for much-need stakeholder input on the details of these bills and improvements to make them more workable in practice,” they said in a statement.