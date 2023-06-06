LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lawmakers say they want to make sure conversion therapy is not practiced on minors in Michigan, because it’s mostly used on children and can affect their mental health.

Today, Democratic Senators are making recommendations in a committee hearing to ensure all people in Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community are safe from these tactics.

“Conversion therapy” is the term for counseling and other tactics used to “convert” a person’s sexual orientation or gender expression.

Conversion therapy is already somewhat illegal, but today’s meeting is discussing bills that will protect children who consider themselves apart of the LGBTQ+ community.

Some of the known effects of conversion therapy are depression, anxiety, drug use, and even suicide.

One person, here today with Equality Michigan, says she has a personal story about why she’s so passionate about these bills becoming law.

“I’m a transgender woman … and when I came out 10 years ago, the world wasn’t accepting and affirming and inclusive as it is today,” said Emme Zanotti, Director of Advocacy & Civic Engagement with Equality Michigan.

“Despite what some of the political and media rhetoric has been around the LGBTQ community in the last couple of years, we know that the hearts and minds of people are changing, because they value their neighbors. They value their family members; they value their children,” Zanotti continued.

Zanotti says the bills should have bipartisan support, since other states have had success.