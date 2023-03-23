LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Senate Judiciary Committee has cleared a bill that would repeal a law banning unmarried couples from living together.

Under a 1931 Michigan law, it is against the law for an unmarried man and woman to live together. Doing so could result in a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.

The committee was unable to determine the last time anyone was arrested on that law.

This is the same law that bans “lewd and lascivious behavior” in public.

Under the proposed bill, the ban on living together would be repealed, but public “lewd behavior” would still be banned.