Senate committee sends Brett Kavanaugh nomination to Senate floor

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) - UPDATE: The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.



The 11-10 vote Friday came just one day after Republicans heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teens. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.



At the last minute, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.

Republicans voted to move ahead with Kavanaugh's nomination.

President Trump was quick to comment, saying wavering Republican lawmakers 'have to do what they think is right' on Kavanaugh vote.



Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on Senate vote was up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The committee is recommending that the FBI investigate allegations that were made during Thursday's testimony but there be a one-week timeline.

