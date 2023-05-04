WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/WLNS) – A group of Senate Democrats broke with President Joe Biden and voted to reinstate tariffs on solar panels made in four countries in Asia.

Tariffs are taxes on American companies that import certain goods from certain countries.

Last year, the Biden administration put a temporary freeze on those solar panel tariffs in an effort to lower the price of solar power.

A handful of Democrats joined the Senate Republicans to pass a bill reinstating those tariffs, saying they will help give American manufacturers more of an edge.

However, most Democrats were opposed to the tariffs since the United States only has a limited capacity to produce solar panels.

President Biden says he will veto the bill, which would keep solar panels tariff-free until at least June of next year.