Senate Majority Leader Shirkey says Whitmer has “disregard for the law” for extending stay-at-home order

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey R-16 Clarklake said Governor Whitmer “has breathtaking disregard for the law” for extending Michigan’s stay-at-home order until May 28, 2020.

In a Facebook post he wrote:

With breathtaking disregard for the law, our Governor took an action yesterday which will memorialize Michigan’s spot in dubious, embarrassing history. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey

Gov. Whitmer has been facing increasing criticism from small businesses such as landscaping and outdoor-affiliated companies for her stay-at-home order. In her last extension, she loosened some restrictions making boating and golfing permissible with social distancing guidelines.

She also made garden centers and greenhouses open with safety provisions in place.

In her extension yesterday, Whitmer said public spaces such as theaters, bars, and casinos will remain closed while restaurants will be limited to only carry-out and delivery orders until May 28th.