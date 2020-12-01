Senate Oversight Committee meeting to discuss election irregularities

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This morning Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee will be hearing testimonies from individuals that believe they experienced irregularities during the ballot counting process at the TCF Center in Detroit.

Currently, it’s unknown who will be testifying in the hearing today, but the committee is accepting written statements from anyone interested in speaking.

The hearing is scheduled to start Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. in Lansing, inside room 1100 of the Binsfeld Office Building, located at 201 Townsend Street.

Due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus, audience seating will be extremely limited. It’s encouraged that any individual who attends meetings to take precautionary measures and practice safe social distancing.

For those wishing to present their positions/testimony, written statements are encouraged and can be submitted to the committee clerk prior to meetings at OfcSCC@senate.michigan.gov.

