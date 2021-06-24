Senate passes house bill that guarantees employment security

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– House Bill 4434 passed the Senate and provides economic security to Michiganders.



The bill suggests economic insecurity amid unemployment as a threat to the health, morals, and welfare of the people of Michigan. The legislation gives the legislature powers to prevent the spread of unemployment and how social security requires protection against the economic toll it takes on a family.

The bill also states employers should be encouraged to provide stable employment and provide benefits.

“We welcome the legislature’s recent action to reject the $300 federal pandemic unemployment benefit that is keeping some workers at home. Combined with the Unemployment Agency recently reinstating work search requirements, MRA believes retail and all doors will be able to reopen at 100 percent as employees return to the workforce. MRA urges Gov. Whitmer to join with her bipartisan colleagues in 26 other states in removing this disincentive to work so Michigan businesses can fully reopen.,” said William J. Hallan, President, and CEO, Michigan Retailers Association.



