Senator Debbie Stabenow pushing to increase auto manufacturing in the U.S.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS-TV) The effort to increase auto manufacturing in America was highlighted by Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow today in Lansing.

It’s all a part of Senator Stabenow’s “Make it in America Plan”



This morning she joined United Auto Workers here in Lansing where she laid out how she aims to create more jobs and production plants here in Michigan to avoid another parts shortage like the recent semi conductor problem.

“We’re gonna be voting on a U.S innovation and competition bill that includes 2 pieces that I have lead on, one is additional investments to make these semi conductors here in America, we want to make sure that American tax dollars are paying for American businesses and American workers to do the services and goods that we need.” says Senator Stabenow.

Many UAW workers have had it tough this past year due to chip shortages which have lead to lay offs for weeks at a time and plants being completely shut down.

Mike Huerta the president of the UAW local 602 says, “we have part issues that we have had in the past you’ve seen recently in the past few months a shipment can cause all sorts of problems, certain weather related issues can cause supply issues as well, so these are things that if we bring them back in the US, lets starting making some of these products at home maybe we can avoid some of those things.”

Senator Stabenow says the senate is planning to vote of the bills sometime next week.