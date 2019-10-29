Senator Gary Peters’ bill addresses threat of deepfakes

WASHINGTON, DC — Amid national security threats of forged video content, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved bipartisan legislation spearheaded by Gary Peters (D-MI) and Rob Portman (R-OH).

The Deepfake Reports Act will prevent the spread of online misinformation disseminated by hyper-realistic digital manipulations of audio and video known as deepfakes, according to Peters’ office.

Part of the legislation mandates the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conduct an annual study of deepfakes to help lawmakers understand the extent of the threat they pose to the public. The act will also identify how foreign governments use technology to disrupt national security.



With each passing day, deepfakes become easier to create and distribute, opening the door for bad actors to sow discord and mislead thousands with just the click of a button,” said Senator Peters. “As we come to terms with this new reality, we must ensure Americans are aware of the risks this new technology poses, and are empowered to recognize misinformation. I’m pleased the Senate has approved this practical, bipartisan solution that will shine a light on this problem and help the public better understand and address the growing threat from deepfakes.”

The Deepfake Reports Act was also cosponsored by Brian Schatz (D-HI), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).