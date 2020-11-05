Senator Gary Peters celebrates another term in U.S. Senate

ROCHESTER, MICH (WLNS)–In the city of Rochester, Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters celebrated his win against republican challenger John James this afternoon.

While it was a closely watched senate race across the country filled with political jabs from both sides, Peters said, “Michigan cut through all that and said we want a practical, common-sense problem solver, someone who will roll up their sleeves, go to Washington and get things done.”

While his opponent John James later put out a statement saying, “When this process is complete, I will, of course, accept the results and the will of the people, but at this time there is enough credible evidence to warrant an investigation to ensure that elections were conducted in a transparent, legal and fair manner.”

Peters went on to comment on the presidential election. saying has no doubt that former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate will win the election, “when those two come in together to the white house we’ll be able to put together the comprehensive national strategy.”

When it comes to that state of Michigan Peters says his biggest priority is the pandemic and finding common ground on both sides.