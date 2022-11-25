Senator Gary Peters held a conference this week with national security and counter terrorism officials to discuss the changing threats to homeland security.

During the meeting, Peters suggested that the Department of Homeland Security and FBI were not properly addressing the threat of domestic terrorism.

“The scope and the volume of these – and many other national security threats – requires Congress and this Administration to work together to ensure that we are doing everything we can to keep Americans safe,” Peters said.

Members of the committee also talked about the federal government’s efforts to protect the country from cyber attacks and severe natural disasters.

Peters also believes that social media companies can help decrease the spread of extremist ideologies with more resources from the government.