LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) released a statement on Thursday celebrating the new Center for Disease Control guidance that says vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors in most cases.

“Today’s news from the CDC is great! We now can start getting back to our normal life as long as we are fully vaccinated. That’s why it’s so important that everybody…get out there and go get a vaccine,” Senator Peters said.

His entire statement can be viewed in the player below.