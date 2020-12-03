Senator Hertel statement on Rudy Giuliani hearing

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks at a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Gettysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Senator Hertel on Wednesday released a statement on Facebook regarding the Michigan House Oversight Committee where Rudy Giuliani is testifying.

The explanation for the hearing says it comes after “legislators have heard from thousands of concerned residents about Michigan’s election process.”

“Giuliani has stated there was widespread fraud in Michigan’s most recent election, and the House Oversight Committee will allow the president’s team to present their evidence of this fraud while delivering answers and clarity for the people of Michigan,” the outline continues.