Senator Lucido loses committee title after sex harassment allegations

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, file photo, State Sen. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township, speaks after a news conference at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Lucido, who is under investigation for allegedly making a sexist comment to a reporter, now faces a sexual harassment complaint from a fellow senator. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan lawmaker has been stripped of a committee chairmanship and ordered to undergo training after the state Senate concluded allegations of sexual harassment lodged by several women, including a legislator, were credible.

Republican Sen. Peter Lucido lost his position leading the Senate Advice and Consent Committee on Thursday. The Senate opened an investigation in January after a reporter complained that Lucido made a sexist comment to her before a group of high school boys. A female senator then accused him of sexually harassing her. A woman who works for a trade group made similar allegations.