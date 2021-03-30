Senator Stabenow to discuss mental health

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is scheduled to meet with local leaders today in Jackson.

They are expected to discuss the expansion of community mental health and addiction services for residents in the area.

Organizers say, Senator Stabenow will tour “Lifeways Community Mental Health” and will meet with their service providers and consumers.

They plan to discuss how new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will help deliver behavioral health services for many Michigan communities, including Jackson-area families.

In addition, the Lifeways` CEO, Jackson Police Department Director, and the Center for Family Health CEO will be there.

Today’s press conference is scheduled to start at 11:15 this morning.